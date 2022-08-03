Las Vegas police: 13-year-old accused of setting several fires at Nellis AFB

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:08 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old girl is accused of setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police say officers responded to Nellis Air Force Base at about 9:32 a.m. on Sunday in response to a report of several buildings set on fire.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody in connection with the fires. The juvenile was taken to Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

No additional information was provided.

