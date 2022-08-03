Images of flash flooding captured near Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Days of monsoon rain and storms in the Las Vegas Valley flooded roads, homes, and casinos last week. The powerful storms even brought down trees on apartments and cars last week. To the south near the California border and beyond, flash flooding also did significant damage in remote areas.

Jeremy Lindenfeld, who is working on a documentary about climate change drove from his home in Los Angeles to Lake Mead to film to effects of the severe drought only to have his car inundated with water.

“I was like, ‘Wow! I can’t believe I am in a flash flood right now,’” Lindenfeld recalled.

After spending the weekend taking pictures, video and conducting interviews at Lake Mead, Lindenfeld and a co-worker stopped in Baker on the drive home and drove north toward Death Valley.

“We were getting a ton of flash flood warnings on the phones. We were like, ‘Oh that is not going to affect us, let’s just keep going,’” Lindenfeld recounted. However, quickly the road turned to a river.

“We came up on a giant swath of road that had been inundated with water. We saw some stuck cars and it was quite the scene… Some men who had been there were walking through the flood and I joined them, and I helped pushed cars that had become stalled,” Lindenfeld explained.

In the region, rainfall rates were one to two inches an hour. Death Valley averages about two inches of rain per year.

Death Valley National Park shared an image on social media of a vehicle that was swept off Highway 190 by the powerful flash flood waters. Most of the roads in the park were closed while cleanup was underway.

In Mojave National Preserve, all roads were closed due to flash flooding and some of them washed out.

