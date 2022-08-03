Hard Mtn Dew alcoholic drinks now available in Las Vegas

Hard Mtn Dew
Hard Mtn Dew(Boston Beer Company)
By Caitlin Lilly
Aug. 3, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of Mountain Dew in Las Vegas can now try the beloved soda in a new form, as the brand’s Hard Mtn Dew alcoholic drinks have made their way to Sin City.

According to Boston Beer Company, as of Aug. 1, fans can purchase Hard Mtn Dew in Las Vegas, making Nevada just the eighth state in the country selling the beverage.

Hard Mtn Dew is available in four flavors, including original Mtn Dew, Hard Mtn Dew Baja Blast, Black Cherry and Watermelon.

The company says the drinks come in 24 oz. single cans and 12-pack 12oz. can mix packs.

Boston Beer Company says Hard Mtn Dew offers the same taste of regular Mountain Dew but with an added edge of 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), zero added sugar, 100 calories and no caffeine.

To locate a retailer in Las Vegas selling Hard Mtn Dew, visit hardmountaindew.com/Locate.

