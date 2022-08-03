Forecast Outlook 8/3/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Wednesday will be our driest day of the week with a majority of activity staying over the mountains. We’ll see a high around 102 degrees Wednesday with a mixture of clouds & sunshine.

As we head into Thursday, storm chances increase again during the morning and afternoon. As a result, we’ll see a high of 100 degrees for Thursday.

Depending on how active Thursday and Friday are will give better insight into how active the weekend will be. If we see more storms Thursday and Friday, expect less activity for the weekend.

The Increased chance of showers and storms will last through Friday and into the weekend keeping pop-up showers and storms in the forecast into the start of next week.

