Clark County commissioners make changes to ordinance that bans convicted criminals from the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is a popular spot for tourists to hang out and enjoy different activities. The county is now cracking down, making sure its visitors are safe while on the strip by making changes to its “order out corridor” by banning some convicted criminals.

“The whole idea here is to give the courts another tool to assist us in keeping the criminal element of the boulevard,” said Clark County chairman James Gibson.

The current boundaries extend from Sahara Avenue in the north to Russell Road in the south, and from Arville in the west to Paradise Road in the east.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners moved forward with a new map that adds Tropicana Avenue to the west to include the Orleans Hotel and gets rid of the east side which included residential apartments.

County commissioners heard from different associations about why they believe these changes to the order out corridor are beneficial for the strip.

“We view this as a very important public safety tool,” said Virginia Valentine with the Nevada Resorts Association. “We want our visitors, our guests, our employees to feel safe in the resort corridor.”

“The public health and safety of our visitors is of the utmost importance and our visitors having a positive and safe experience is our top priority,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors’ Authority.

There is some pushback with the proposal.

The ACLU of Nevada said this could hurt street performers and homeless people.

They said it could give business owners a way to report people they don’t want in the area which could land them in jail or fined.

“We are not out to get street performers,” said Gibson. “We are out to get people who are committing crimes. When you think about the way we are addressing homelessness, it is more about trying to figure out how to respond to their needs. How to get them into housing.”

