Caught on Camera: Brand-new pickup stolen from Peoria driveway by suspect in tow truck

Police are looking for the driver of a tow truck who stole a new pickup from a Peoria driveway.
Police are looking for the driver of a tow truck who stole a new pickup from a Peoria driveway.(Courtesy: Peoria Police Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who used a tow truck to steal a pickup from the driveway of a home last weekend. It was all captured on a security camera.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. last Friday, July 29 in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Beardsley Road. That’s when a tow truck-style vehicle backed into the driveway, hooked up the new pickup, and drove away.

TRENDING: Cardinals WR ‘Hollywood’ Brown arrested for driving 125 mph on the 101, troopers say

The suspect was driving a white truck with towing equipment and had a black toolbox in the back on the passenger side. Police say there were no logos, phone numbers, or any other unique markings.

The stolen truck is described as a white, four-door 2022 GMC Sierra with a temporary registration tag of AZ: 959261B. The owner of the pickup told police no permission was given for anyone to take the truck and that they’re current on payments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria police. The department’s non-emergency line is (623) 773-8311, or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

TRENDING: Pinal County officials apologize for running out of ballots during Tuesday’s primary

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Las Vegas rental cap proposal hits a wall
Proposal for rent control in North Las Vegas won’t appear on November ballet
North Las Vegas rental cap proposal hits a wall
North Las Vegas rental cap proposal hits a wall
Las Vegas-based rental firm, Siegel Group, under investigation over pandemic evictions
Homicide investigation near Decatur, Washington on Aug. 4, 2022.
1 dead after shooting near Decatur, Washington
Las Vegas police vehicle
New Las Vegas police substation to open in northeast valley