Caesars Entertainment reports 2nd-quarter loss of $123M

Caesars Palace exterior
Caesars Palace exterior(Dave Burk | Dave Burk via Caesars Entertainment)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $123 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZR

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime tape
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Bermuda, Pyle
Police previously said the remains spotted Sunday by boaters probably dated from the 1980s.
Officials reveal new details about 3 sets of human remains found at Lake Mead
Downtown Las Vegas venue to move forward without animal show.
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals
Hard Rock plans to build an iconic guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. (Courtesy Hard...
Atlantic City’s Joe Lupo to run Mirage casino for Hard Rock in Las Vegas