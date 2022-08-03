Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park

Clark County Park Police Department
Clark County Park Police Department(Clark County Park Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park.

According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.

However, prior to police arrival, witnesses said three adult males exited the vehicle with an unknown black bag and fled on foot.

During a search of the area, officers said they located a backpack that contained 73 individual bags of cocaine that weighed a total of 45.97 grams.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Casa Don Juan in Las Vegas
Owner of 3 Las Vegas restaurants underreported cash sales by $5.1M, DOJ says
Bat generic
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
Las Vegas police discuss how to respond to active shooter situations
Las Vegas police discuss how to respond to active shooter situations
Officials reveal new details about 3 sets of human remains found at Lake Mead
Officials reveal new details about 3 sets of human remains found at Lake Mead