Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park.

According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.

However, prior to police arrival, witnesses said three adult males exited the vehicle with an unknown black bag and fled on foot.

During a search of the area, officers said they located a backpack that contained 73 individual bags of cocaine that weighed a total of 45.97 grams.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.