Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Ga. taxes

Georgia State Capitol
Georgia State Capitol(CBS46)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unborn child with a detectable heartbeat is now eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption.

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the Heartbeat Law, made the amendment effective on July 20, 2022.

Therefore, a taxpayer may claim a dependent personal exemption in the amount of $3,000 for Tax Year 2022 for an unborn child with a detectable heartbeat at any time on or after July 20, 2022, and through December 31, 2022.

The department states that medical records and other documentation will likely be required to support the dependent deduction.

Read the guidance from the Georgia Department of Revenue by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Applications open for new Nevada LGBTQ+ student council
Critical injury crash on Washington, Pecos on Aug. 2, 2022.
Las Vegas police investigate critical injury crash near Washington, Pecos
CCFD and North Las Vegas police save woman in swift water rescue Thursday night
CCFD and North Las Vegas police save woman in swift water rescue Thursday night
Clark County commissioners to discuss expanding bans on Las Vegas Strip
Clark County commissioners to discuss expanding bans on Las Vegas Strip
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Hearing for Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas battery case postponed