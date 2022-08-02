Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says

Fajita dish generic
Fajita dish generic(Jeffrey Hsu / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By CNN and KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:16 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The manager of Laredo Taqueria says new residents from nearby townhomes threatened to sue the restaurant because the smoke was going into the windows and making their furniture smell like fajitas.

ABC13 partners at the Houston Chronicle reported the taqueria’s attorney argued the restaurant was there first, and buying the home was the residents’ choice.

The taqueria, which opened in 1984, has been serving food in Houston for nearly 40 years at 915 Snover Street.

The residents did not take the restaurant to court after all, and the threats have allegedly stopped, according to the restaurant manager.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
Clark County commissioners to discuss expanding bans on Las Vegas Strip
Clark County commissioners to discuss expanding bans on Las Vegas Strip
Jazmin Cazares, a sister of a Uvalde shooting victim, speaks during a Hondo City Council...
City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser
Jackson Reffitt, who turned his father Guy Reffitt in for his role in the Capitol riot, said...
Son of man sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 actions speaks of consequences