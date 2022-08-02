Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The manager of Laredo Taqueria says new residents from nearby townhomes threatened to sue the restaurant because the smoke was going into the windows and making their furniture smell like fajitas.

ABC13 partners at the Houston Chronicle reported the taqueria’s attorney argued the restaurant was there first, and buying the home was the residents’ choice.

The taqueria, which opened in 1984, has been serving food in Houston for nearly 40 years at 915 Snover Street.

The residents did not take the restaurant to court after all, and the threats have allegedly stopped, according to the restaurant manager.

