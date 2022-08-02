Mother of Gilbert woman shot in her apartment seeking answers, reward being offered

It's been nearly two months since a 19-year-old was shot and killed in her Gilbert apartment her mother is demanding answers about who the shooter was.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly two months have passed since 19-year-old Rachel Hansen called Gilbert police after being shot at her apartment. Still, police have not identified a suspect in her case. Her mom, Kim Hansen, lives on a ranch just 3 miles from her daughter’s apartment, where an alleged intruder shot her. She feels the need to be strong for her family despite losing a daughter days before she turned 20. “I just kept thinking, this is not real,” Kim said. “This can’t happen and she’s going to walk through the front door.”

TRENDING: Maricopa County Attorney sends cease-and-desist letter to GOP candidate over pen thefts

Kim has fostered over 100 kids over the years, and Rachel was one of nine she ended up adopting. Rachel was just 5 years old when she came into Kim’s life. “Her adoption day was May 14. That was a very special day for her, so much so, that right on her arm she had tattooed, in Roman numerals, her adoption day,” she said.

TRENDING: Former Buckeye officer indicted for illegally accessing ex-girlfriends, others’ personal info, police say

Kim says she was in shock when she found out Rachel was shot inside her apartment. Rachel had moved in two days before she died. “It’s just so hard to believe and this senseless act of violence happened just 3 miles down the road from our home,” she said.

The Gilbert Police Department says Rachel called 911, saying she was shot by an “unknown person.” “I think her call to the Gilbert Police Department says it all in that, she had the wherewithal to get to her phone and call and say, ‘I’ve been shot by somebody I don’t know,’” Kim said.

TRENDING: Shooter claims self-defense after deadly shooting in north Phoenix

Because of Rachel’s love for animals, Follow Your Heart Animal Rescue is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction and arrest of whoever’s responsible. “It would mean everything in the world if it helped bring information,” Kim said. Gilbert police said they continue to work on the case, but shared there isn’t any new information available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Haircut generic
Raiders partner with barbershops to offer Las Vegas kids free back-to-school hair cuts
Gambling addiction is a serious issue for some.
Man accused of trying to steal slot ticket at Las Vegas Strip casino
Update on Lake Mead water situation coming to Southern Nevada mailboxes
Update on Lake Mead water situation coming to Southern Nevada mailboxes
LVMPD expands police presence around Fremont street in response to uptick in violent crime
Proposed Fremont Street curfew tabled by Las Vegas City Council
Bat generic
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close