Las Vegas police investigate critical injury crash near Washington, Pecos
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was critically injured after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 5:24 a.m. Aug. 2 on Washington Avenue west of Pecos Road. According to LVMPD, one occupant was injured in a single-vehicle crash.
The occupant was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, LVMPD said. It wasn’t immediately clear in the person injured was a driver or a passenger.
Washington was closed in both directions between Mojave Road and Pecos which police investigate the crash.
