Las Vegas police investigate critical injury crash near Washington, Pecos

Critical injury crash on Washington, Pecos on Aug. 2, 2022.
Critical injury crash on Washington, Pecos on Aug. 2, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was critically injured after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 5:24 a.m. Aug. 2 on Washington Avenue west of Pecos Road. According to LVMPD, one occupant was injured in a single-vehicle crash.

The occupant was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, LVMPD said. It wasn’t immediately clear in the person injured was a driver or a passenger.

Washington was closed in both directions between Mojave Road and Pecos which police investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Applications open for new Nevada LGBTQ+ student council
CCFD and North Las Vegas police save woman in swift water rescue Thursday night
CCFD and North Las Vegas police save woman in swift water rescue Thursday night
Clark County commissioners to discuss expanding bans on Las Vegas Strip
Clark County commissioners to discuss expanding bans on Las Vegas Strip
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Hearing for Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas battery case postponed