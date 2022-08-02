Las Vegas police investigate critical injury crash near Washington, Pecos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was critically injured after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 5:24 a.m. Aug. 2 on Washington Avenue west of Pecos Road. According to LVMPD, one occupant was injured in a single-vehicle crash.

The occupant was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, LVMPD said. It wasn’t immediately clear in the person injured was a driver or a passenger.

Washington was closed in both directions between Mojave Road and Pecos which police investigate the crash.

