Las Vegas police ask for help identifying burglar who posed as health inspector

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who they say posed as a health inspector to steal from businesses.

According to police, the individual is accused of posing as a health inspector in order to steal from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley on July 3.

Authorities say that in both cases, the suspect entered the businesses claiming to be a health inspector and convinced the employees to open their safe. After taking money from the safe, the suspect fled the area, Las Vegas police say.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white male, 25-35 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about these incidents is urged to contact LVMPD Spring Valley Patrol Investigations at 702-828-2639 or by email at SVACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone a702-385-5555 or on online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

