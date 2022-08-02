Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials say copper wire theft suspect Brian Welch made more than 300 scrap metal transactions. And say copper wire theft suspect John Werns made more than 70 transactions. Arrest documents show Werns primarily sold metal to two local recycling businesses.

FOX5 isn’t naming the companies because buying scrap isn’t illegal, but we did ask one company about being named in arrest documents for buying scrap from a copper wire theft suspect, among several other questions.

This is the company’s reply:

“The process of scrap metal purchasing is heavily regulated by the City of Las Vegas, The Southern Nevada Health Department and the Metropolitan Police Department. We have similar buying procedures as pawn facilities. We require identification, a signed material ownership statement and a fingerprint for all transactions. We work closely with all of the above-mentioned entities to combat and prevent scrap metal theft. All of our transactions are digitally recorded, stored and transmitted daily to an offsite server which Metro has access too. Many scrap metal theft cases have been solved and successfully prosecuted using information obtained from these transaction details. Here at Champion Recycling, we are strong supporters of the Las Vegas Community and local businesses and are committed to helping solve and prevent scrap metal theft. "

A second recycling business named in arrest documents refused to comment.

LVMPD officials say metal recycling businesses have not only helped uncover theft suspects but helped in its recent investigations by a newly formed copper wire theft task force. It includes information sharing between LVMPD and Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments. Metro credits the task for the arrests of Brian Welch, John Werns and Rueben Montejano. They say Welch was stealing copper wire from Clark County street lights, resulting in more than $100,000 in repairs. Police say Werns and Montejano caused thousands of dollars in damage after stealing copper wire from cell phone towers.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.