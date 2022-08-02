Hearing for Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas battery case postponed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hearing for NFL star Alvin Kamara in a Las Vegas battery case was postponed Monday morning.

Kamara faces battery charges after an incident at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara is a running back for the New Orleans Saints.

Police records state Kamara was with a group that attacked the victim near an elevator at the club. Court records show three more men -- Christopher Lammons, Percy Harris and Darrin Young -- face charges in the case. Lammons is a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Court records show Monday’s hearing was continued to Sept. 29, well in to the NFL season. Saints reporters said Kamara was at practice in New Orleans Monday prior to the hearing.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.