Forecast Outlook- 8/2/2022

We’ll see fewer storms on Wednesday before storm chances increase again into the weekend and next week.

We’ve already got some mountain thunderstorms developing around the Las Vegas Valley today. As we head through the afternoon and early evening, we’ll have the chance for a few isolated showers in the Las Vegas Valley. The rain is not expected to be widespread, but where storms develop you can expect heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning.

Wednesday will be our driest day this week with most of the activity staying over the mountains. As we head into Thursday, storm chances pick up again during the afternoon. This pattern holds through the weekend keeping pop-up showers and storms in the forecast.

Looking ahead to next week, higher storm chances are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

