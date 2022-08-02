Do you need flood insurance? FOX5 gets answers this monsoon season

Do you need flood insurance? FOX5 gets answers this monsoon season
Do you need flood insurance? FOX5 gets answers this monsoon season(FOX5)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:24 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plenty of homeowners and business owners are asking about the need for flood insurance after monsoons struck the Las Vegas Valley over the past few days.

FOX5 checked in with Patrick Casale of The Multicare Group, which has seen inquiries regarding flood insurance in light of the storms.

Some parts of the Valley already require flood insurance, having been deemed a high-risk flood area. If even a little bit of water crept into your home or business from the street or yard, that shows your property may need flood insurance.

“That would be a flood damage. If you’re in an area that’s very, very unlikely to get nailed with a flood, the cost is going to be minimal,” he said. “If you get hit with black mold. That’s a serious problem,. Casale said.

Casale does believe many inquiries are reactionary and explains the most likely root cause of water in your home: leaky roofs or pipes. Your insurance should cover those damages.

“You might have seepage in your roof and not see it. It may be laying dormant for a while. Don’t be reactive. Be proactive,” he said, advising every home and business owner to check pipes and roofs before monsoon season, just as the A/C gets an inspection before extreme heat.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cortez Masto backs legislation aimed to lower rising energy costs
Cortez Masto backs legislation aimed to lower rising energy costs
LVMPD works to attack copper wire thefts with new task force
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
The curfew would not affect the arts district.
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont Street curfew