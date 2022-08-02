City of Las Vegas to consider redevelopment of Cashman Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From sports to science, the City of Las Vegas is considering redeveloping Cashman Center.

City Council will discuss using the space as mixed-used medical campus that would include non-profits ran by Vegas Children’s Hospital Foundation and Project Anchor. The proposed development agreement is with Tru Development, LLC.

This isn’t the first time the idea to redevelop Cashman has been on the table. The property was offered to Amazon for free; but the tech giant passed on the project. Some have also hoped for a Major League Soccer stadium, but those plans also didn’t get off the ground.

Cashman is currently home to the Las Vegas Lights FC.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.