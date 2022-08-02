City of Las Vegas to add 50-foot showgirls to gateway near downtown

The city of Las Vegas says it is working on adding 50-foot showgirls to its welcome getaway near downtown
The city of Las Vegas says it is working on adding 50-foot showgirls to its welcome getaway near downtown(City of Las Vegas)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it is working on adding 50-foot showgirls to its welcome getaway near downtown.

According to the city, the original show girls, which are only 25 feet, were removed from their perch to rehabilitate them after the severe weather.

Located near Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard, the showgirls, dice and roulette table painting have welcomed guests to downtown Las Vegas since August of 2018.

The city says that in coordination with the growth of the area, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman thought it was a perfect time for the showgirls to grow as well.

While there’s not an exact date for when the new sign will be completed, the city says the project is expected to cost $631,334.

