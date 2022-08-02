Business in the arts district weigh in on not being included in the proposed 21 and under Fremont Street curfew

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas proposed under 21 Fremont Street curfew would encompass the Fremont Street experience and part of downtown, including Ogden, Carson, main and 8th street. The proposed curfew, however, does not include the arts district, another popular nightlife spot.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed that a shooting happened at the arts district Sunday morning. It took place near South Main Street and East Imperial Avenue, leading to a closure being put in place.

Jason Taylor, owner of Nevada Brew Works, said that despite proximity, the arts district doesn’t often see the same problems as Fremont Street.

“I have never seen any type of fight,” said Taylor. “We have never reported any type of altercation or anyone pulling out a weapon. Nothing like that on our property or on our premise, but I have heard stories very few and far between.”

The proposed curfew at Fremont Street means anyone under 21 will not be allowed to be on Fremont during the time frame of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week.

Taylor said a curfew in the arts district would not be good for business.

“We wouldn’t want a curfew down here starting at 9′o clock,” said Taylor. “We still have families with heir kids who are hanging out.”

On Monday, a Las Vegas City Council committee voted for the proposed curfew to go back in front of City Council at its next meeting. The vote was also for city council to receive a report and presentation by the Fremont Street experience and from Metro police with data to back up why this proposed curfew is needed.

The proposed curfew does not include the arts district, and Taylor said that’s the right move as his business is family-oriented.

“We have a different base of customers than what you are going to get down on Fremont Street,” said Taylor. “I don’t think the arts district needs a curfew.”

