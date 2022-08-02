Boyd Gaming holding job fair to fill over 150 positions Aug. 16

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boyd Gaming is hosting an in-person hiring event on Aug. 16 as the company looks to fill over 150 positions.

According to a news release, the company is looking to hire for positions across multiple departments and properties, including California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.

Boyd says some of the positions that are available range from housekeeping, security, table games and a variety of food and beverage positions.

The hiring fair will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the California Hotel and Casino – Ballrooms, 12 East Ogden Avenue.

The company notes that on-site interviews with hiring managers and job offers will be extended immediately during the job fair.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an official form of identification, a resume and come dressed professionally. Those in attendance should also expect to be at the event for an extended period of time in order to interview for a variety of positions.

According to the company, drug tests will be conducted on-site.

Career seekers can apply for available positions at Boyd Gaming online at www.boydcareers.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.