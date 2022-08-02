Body found inside truck that washed away during flooding in Mohave County

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man’s body has been recovered from inside a truck that reportedly washed away during flooding over the weekend in Golden Valley.

Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, people riding ATVs in a wash near Chino Drive and San Pedro Road came across an upside-down Chevrolet pickup. They saw a body inside and called 911. Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded and during the investigation, they determined that the truck had been swept down the wash sometime on Sunday night during monsoon rains.

The sheriff’s office said they received a number of calls that night related to vehicles caught in floods, but none were reported in that area. The man’s body was transferred to the Mohave County Examiner’s Office. His identity has not been released.

