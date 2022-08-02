Applications open for new Nevada LGBTQ+ student council

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Silver State Equality is launching a new LGBTQ+ Student Advisory Council ahead of the new school year.

The goal of the council, which is supported by a gift from NV Energy, is to help create a culture of inclusion in Nevada’s schools while working to counter the bullying, harassment, social isolation and bigotry that dramatically increase risk factors for LGBTQ+ students.

The council will include high school students from across the state, working in partnership with community leaders, to provide mentorship and support students with their own efforts to promote inclusivity. The student advisory council will meet monthly to ultimately develop and present findings and recommendations to stakeholders.

A stipend of $150 is available to students who are accepted onto the council and actively participate in at least 75% of the council’s activities for one year. There is no set deadline as members will be continually added.

There is no set deadline to apply as members will be continually added. High school students ages 18 and older may apply at https://forms.gle/eeMq5t4e7cXGkGpB7 . Students under 18 years of age must have permission of their parents or legal guardians to participate and should apply at https://forms.gle/dMRRZ4bCmXZ8wvLW9.

