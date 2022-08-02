Adults-only ‘Bridesmaids’ movie musical parody to debut in Las Vegas this fall

Exterior of the Orleans in Las Vegas
Exterior of the Orleans in Las Vegas(Boyd Gaming)
By Caitlin Lilly
Aug. 2, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of the iconic “Bridesmaids” movie are in for a treat, as the beloved film is coming to life, sort of.

According to a news release, “Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody,” which is based on the 2011 hit sensation “Bridesmaids,” will premiere this fall at The Venue inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The release says the 90-minute, adults-only musical spoof brings “all the comedy, bad decisions, and female camaraderie to the Las Vegas stage.”

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 3 at bridesmaidshit.com for special preview performances starting Friday, August 19, and the official world premiere on Thursday, September 22.

According to the release, the female-driven musical follows a group of girlfriends and their chaotic shenanigans as they rival to be the brides’ best friend.

“I’ve always been attracted to movies and storylines about strong female characters, and I love that this musical parody is a love story to friendships,” said Show Writer Valerie Witherspoon. “We are thrilled to bring the world premiere of Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody to the Las Vegas stage. It’s going to be perfect for date nights, bachelorette parties, and audiences of all kinds – no matter if they’re the film’s No.1 fan or haven’t seen it at all.”

The show will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 9:15 p.m. with doors opening at 8:45 p.m. Guests must be 18 years old or older, the release states.

Tickets start at $46.83 plus tax and fees; VIP tickets are $60.59 plus tax and fees and include priority seating; and Platinum VIP tickets are $79.85 plus tax and fees and include priority seating at a cocktail table, unlimited champagne or champagne spritzer and a souvenir photo.

