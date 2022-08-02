Adults-only ‘Bridesmaids’ movie musical parody to debut in Las Vegas this fall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of the iconic “Bridesmaids” movie are in for a treat, as the beloved film is coming to life, sort of.

According to a news release, “Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody,” which is based on the 2011 hit sensation “Bridesmaids,” will premiere this fall at The Venue inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The release says the 90-minute, adults-only musical spoof brings “all the comedy, bad decisions, and female camaraderie to the Las Vegas stage.”

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 3 at bridesmaidshit.com for special preview performances starting Friday, August 19, and the official world premiere on Thursday, September 22.

According to the release, the female-driven musical follows a group of girlfriends and their chaotic shenanigans as they rival to be the brides’ best friend.

“I’ve always been attracted to movies and storylines about strong female characters, and I love that this musical parody is a love story to friendships,” said Show Writer Valerie Witherspoon. “We are thrilled to bring the world premiere of Bridesmaids: The Unauthorized Movie Musical Parody to the Las Vegas stage. It’s going to be perfect for date nights, bachelorette parties, and audiences of all kinds – no matter if they’re the film’s No.1 fan or haven’t seen it at all.”

The show will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 9:15 p.m. with doors opening at 8:45 p.m. Guests must be 18 years old or older, the release states.

Tickets start at $46.83 plus tax and fees; VIP tickets are $60.59 plus tax and fees and include priority seating; and Platinum VIP tickets are $79.85 plus tax and fees and include priority seating at a cocktail table, unlimited champagne or champagne spritzer and a souvenir photo.

