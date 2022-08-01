Travis Scott to headline residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is set to headline a residency at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Scott will debut the “Road to Utopia” residency on Sept. 17 at Resorts World.

The property describes “Road to Utopia” as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience/”

The shows, which will be held at Resorts World’s Zouk Nightclub, “pushes the boundaries of live music as the most technologically advanced nightlife venue in Las Vegas,” according to the property.

Of the seven shows he will perform at the venue, Resorts World says current show dates already on sale to the public are Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. Additional performance dates and ticket information will be announced soon, Zouk Group says.

In Nov. 2021, ten people were killed and thousands injured during Travis Scott’s AstroWorld Festival in Houston, According to AP, those killed died from compression asphyxia. A medical expert said the pressure from the crowd surge was so great that it quickly squeezed all the air from the victims’ lungs, causing them to pass out within a minute or so and die because critical organs were depleted of oxygen, AP reported.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.