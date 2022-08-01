Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot at Henderson casino

Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Sunset Station
Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Sunset Station(Sunset Station)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:22 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player at a Henderson casino started their weekend by becoming a millionaire.

According to Station Casinos, the guest, who remained anonymous, hit the jackpot about 9:30 p.m. Friday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine.

Station Casinos said the winner bet $7 and hit on just their third spin to claim a jackpot worth $1,262,132.28.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File image
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Owens, Nellis
Blake Resnick, the young CEO and founder of BRINC Drones, describes his company's new...
Drone innovator and Vegas native gives back, launches BRINC Global Rescue Network
Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs
Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs
Las Vegas plasma center sees rise in residents donating to cover costs