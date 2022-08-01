Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player at a Henderson casino started their weekend by becoming a millionaire.

According to Station Casinos, the guest, who remained anonymous, hit the jackpot about 9:30 p.m. Friday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine.

Station Casinos said the winner bet $7 and hit on just their third spin to claim a jackpot worth $1,262,132.28.

