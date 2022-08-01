Las Vegas shelter for women, children asking community for food donations

WDAM file photo
WDAM file photo
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter for women and children is asking the community for food donations to benefit its clients.

According to a news release, amid rising food costs, the Shade Tree is experiencing a decline in needed food donations.

As a result, the shelter is asking the community to donate much-needed items for the group’s clients, including:

  • Cereal
  • Oatmeal
  • Canned goods including meat, tuna and fruit
  • Bread
  • Cheese
  • Frozen goods including meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables
  • Pasta and pasta sauce
  • Granola Bars and other individual snacks
  • Ground coffee, powdered creamer and sugar

Those interested can also make monetary donations, which can be made in any size, via its website: theshadetree.org.

Donation items are accepted by drop-off appointment only, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and between 8:00 and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. To make an appointment, visit: https://appt.link/theshadetree-donations.

The Shade Tree, Southern Nevada’s only 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for women and children in crisis, is located at 1 W. Owens Avenue in North Las Vegas. The shelter says many of its clients are victims of domestic violence and/or human trafficking. The shelter also partners with Noah’s Animal House, located on the organization’s campus, to provide pet services for its clients.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Golden Knights partner with Las Vegas ice cream shop for themed flavors
Golden Knights partner with Las Vegas ice cream shop for themed flavors
CCSD changing some school start, end times due to bus driver shortage
CCSD changing some school start, end times due to bus driver shortage
Las Vegas City Council to discuss 21 and over curfew in downtown on Monday
Las Vegas City Council to discuss curfew in downtown on Monday
Bissell's Empty the Shelters Foundation is hosting a national adoption event.
Las Vegas animal shelter waiving adoption fees for adult dogs through Aug. 31