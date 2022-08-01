Las Vegas shelter for women, children asking community for food donations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter for women and children is asking the community for food donations to benefit its clients.
According to a news release, amid rising food costs, the Shade Tree is experiencing a decline in needed food donations.
As a result, the shelter is asking the community to donate much-needed items for the group’s clients, including:
- Cereal
- Oatmeal
- Canned goods including meat, tuna and fruit
- Bread
- Cheese
- Frozen goods including meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Granola Bars and other individual snacks
- Ground coffee, powdered creamer and sugar
Those interested can also make monetary donations, which can be made in any size, via its website: theshadetree.org.
Donation items are accepted by drop-off appointment only, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and between 8:00 and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. To make an appointment, visit: https://appt.link/theshadetree-donations.
The Shade Tree, Southern Nevada’s only 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for women and children in crisis, is located at 1 W. Owens Avenue in North Las Vegas. The shelter says many of its clients are victims of domestic violence and/or human trafficking. The shelter also partners with Noah’s Animal House, located on the organization’s campus, to provide pet services for its clients.
