Las Vegas shelter for women, children asking community for food donations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter for women and children is asking the community for food donations to benefit its clients.

According to a news release, amid rising food costs, the Shade Tree is experiencing a decline in needed food donations.

As a result, the shelter is asking the community to donate much-needed items for the group’s clients, including:

Cereal

Oatmeal

Canned goods including meat, tuna and fruit

Bread

Cheese

Frozen goods including meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables

Pasta and pasta sauce

Granola Bars and other individual snacks

Ground coffee, powdered creamer and sugar

Those interested can also make monetary donations, which can be made in any size, via its website: theshadetree.org.

Donation items are accepted by drop-off appointment only, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and between 8:00 and 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. To make an appointment, visit: https://appt.link/theshadetree-donations.

The Shade Tree, Southern Nevada’s only 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for women and children in crisis, is located at 1 W. Owens Avenue in North Las Vegas. The shelter says many of its clients are victims of domestic violence and/or human trafficking. The shelter also partners with Noah’s Animal House, located on the organization’s campus, to provide pet services for its clients.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.