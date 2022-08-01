Las Vegas animal shelter waiving adoption fees for adult dogs through Aug. 31

Bissell's Empty the Shelters Foundation is hosting a national adoption event.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter is waiving adoption fees through the end of the month for adult dogs.

According to a news release, as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters event, adoption fees will be waived for adult dogs who are 6 months and older.

The Animal Foundation says that the fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines for appropriate animals. A $10 license fee may apply, the group says.

The Animal Foundation advises that prospective dog owners do not need an appointment to adopt a pet. Adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning every day at 11 a.m., the release states.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. For more information about the event and to view adoptable animals, visit animalfoundation.com.

