Las Vegas police say suspect arrested in connection with attack on elderly man at Summerlin home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on an elderly man at his Summerlin home.

According to police, Armondo Dangerfield, 28, is accused in the attempted murder that occurred last month at a home in Sun City Summerlin.

Police say Dangerfield was taken into custody on July 31 by authorities in Mesa, Arizona, on numerous local charges.

#BREAKING *Arrest made*

Detectives have identified Armondo Dangerfield, 28, as the suspect in this attempted murder. On July 31, Dangerfield was arrested by law enforcement officials in Mesa, AZ on numerous local charges. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1Rd6C2Qudm — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 1, 2022

Police say Dangerfield will be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges in the July 24 incident.

Our Arizona affiliate, KOLD, reported in Nov. 2020 that Dangerfield was arrested in the Phoenix area in connection with similar crimes. In one incident, according to AZ Family. police learned that Dangerfield and a second man, Lateyon Finley, had broken into a home, held a man and an 85-year-old woman at gunpoint, and stole from them.

Both Dangerfield and Finley were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and other felonies, according to a report from AZ Family.

Armondo Dangerfield seen in 2020 booking photo from Arizona (Phoenix Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.