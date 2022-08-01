Las Vegas police looking for driver in alleged deadly hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a driver in an alleged deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

LVMPD said the crash happened July 30 around 9:40 p.m. at W. Charleston Boulevard west of Essex Drive. According to police, a male pedestrian was walking northbound across Charleston outside a marked crosswalk when a dark colored sedan hit the pedestrian.

Police said the sedan drove away without stopping to help the man, identified by police as a 49-year-old man. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 84th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD’s crash investigation unit at 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.”

