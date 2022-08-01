Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Owens, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide early Monday morning.

LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident took place at an apartment complex at 1750 Marion Dr., near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Gordon said a victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

