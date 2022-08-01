Las Vegas police find man’s body in vehicle in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a vehicle Sunday in the northeast valley.

According to LVMPD, officers responded to a call around noon of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 4900 block of East Cartier Avenue.

Responding officers found an unresponsive man suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced the man as deceased at the scene.

LVMPD says that their investigation indicates that the victim was killed while he sat in the vehicle during early morning hours.

The man’s identity as well as cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

