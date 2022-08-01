Golden Knights partner with Las Vegas ice cream shop on VGK-themed flavors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights have teamed up with a Las Vegas ice cream shop that will serve up VGK-themed flavors as part of the partnership.

According to a news release, in addition to giving fans a chance to win free pints of ice cream at Golden Knights games, Las Vegas ice cream shop Secret Creamery has created four VGK-themed flavors.

Secret Creamery says the Golden Knights-inspired flavors include: Chance Tracks, Fortress Fudge, Vegas Born Brownie and Victory Flamingo.

“Our organization always takes significant pride in teaming up with partners that are Vegas Born,” said Keith Baulsir, VGK Senior VP of Global Partnerships. “Secret Creamery shares a strong passion for our community, and their four new flavors inspired by the Golden Knights will be a great addition for local hockey fans to enjoy throughout the season.”

Secret Creamery, located at 3449 Sammy Davis Jr Drive, will also sell the pints at Green Valley Grocery stores across the Las Vegas Valley.

For more information on the four VGK-themed flavors, visit: secretcreamery.com.

