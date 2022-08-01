Forecast Outlook- 8/1/2022

Monsoon moisture is staying with us, keeping thunderstorms around on Monday. We’ll see fewer storms through the middle of the week before increasing chances again this weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas north and west of the Las Vegas Valley this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours from thunderstorms may lead to Flash Flooding. We’ve already had a couple of storms over our mountains that have prompted Flash Flood Warnings this afternoon.

It won’t be widespread rain across the valley today but scattered thunderstorms popping up through the afternoon and early evening. Heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning are possible around storms that form. Once the sun goes down, the storm activity is expected to settle down.

Most of the storm activity Tuesday through Thursday will be focused over our local mountains. We’ll have a slight chance of an isolated storm drifting into the valley. With slightly less humidity, temperatures rebound back into the 100s Wednesday and Thursday.

Another push of monsoon moisture arrives this weekend, bringing higher storm chances again through the weekend and into early next week.

