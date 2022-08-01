Adele fan fever, frenzy or fury: ticketholders speak out after new Las Vegas dates announced

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The reaction to the announcement of new dates for Adele’s Las Vegas residency has ranged from elated fan fever, frenzy, frustration or even fury, after 100,000 tickets were assigned new dates.

The new dates pose plenty of questions or even challenges for travelers to the Entertainment Capital of the World: can they make their new date? Can they afford another round of travel, amid previous cancellations? Or, can they even travel on their new assigned dates?

The announcement came Monday on Adele’s social media page, that the highly-anticipated residency that took an abrupt pause before a January opening night would finally go on, for new dates from November through March.

According to Billboard.com, 100,000 seats have been reassigned to 24 new dates. Eight new shows will open up 32,000 brand new available seats.

Erin McGuire was one of the lucky ticketholders for opening night, and only learned about Adele’s cancellation right after she arrived at Harry Reid International Airport.

“I landed turned my phone on still sitting on the plane. While I was in the air from Salt Lake City, she had canceled. I immediately called my husband, practically in tears,” McGuire said. She ended up staying at Caesar’s Palace, and even witnessed the songbird speaking via Facetime to disappointed-yet-supportive fans who were there, on opening night.

She is excited to participate in the limited pre-sale for fans who requested a refund.

“I feel I’ve been through all of this already. And I really should go ahead and try to get my ticket back,” she said. “I feel like I deserve it. I think I need to go and enjoy myself. I think I have things that are not resolved from last time,” McGuire said.

Others on Adele’s Twitter post expressed apprehension, outrage or even heartbreak about the reassigned dates. Melody Dorsey’s “girls trip” to see Adele in Las Vegas was rescheduled for Christmas Eve.

I’m a single mom that works a full time job, as well as raising children. I was very saddened by the news. I had never had a girls weekend. And this was supposed to be a fun getaway vacation to go see somebody that, you know, we love her music,” Dorsey said.

According to Ticketmaster online, ticketholders have a chance to get a refund if they request one by Monday, August 1. They will automatically be guaranteed a spot in the “Refunded Fans Presale date” on Wednesday, August 10.

