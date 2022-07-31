Woman charged after fatally stabbing man during intercourse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Murfreesboro Pike motel is now in custody, Metro Police said Saturday night.

Police said Christina Walker, 32, identified as the suspect who fatally stabbed a 44-year-old man inside a room at the HomeTowne Studios motel at 1210 Murfreesboro Pike, was located Saturday night at a Glastonbury Road apartment and taken into custody without incident.

Police responded to the extended stay motel shortly after 6 a.m., finding the victim died from multiple stab wounds inside a room on the second floor. According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV4, a witness told police Walker had been staying at the hotel for a short time and invited the victim to “hang out,” and allegedly solict intercourse between the witness and herself.

When the victim arrived, the witness allegedly declined intercourse. However, Walker agreed. During the act, Walker allegedly got enraged, grabbed a knife, and attacked the victim, killing him. The witness attempted to stop Walker, but she then cut the witness, and the witness then fled the room.

Another witness who saw Walker flee described her as having a “demonic look” on her face.

Interviews with other people on the property led officials to identify Walker as a suspect.

Police are still working to notify the victim’s next of kin, who resides out of state.

