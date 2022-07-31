Forecast Outlook-7/31/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Deep moisture remains over southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and into southeastern California.

Rain and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast and range from 50% in Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City to 80% at Mount Charleston where a flood watch is in place.

Most of the action is expected in the late morning and into the afternoon.

With the atmospheric moisture daytime temperatures will remain well below normal.

Sunday night the risk for active weather remains.

We start the week with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Starting Tuesday drier air sets up and as it moves in daytime temperatures will build back to triple digits for Wednesday and Thursday.

And monsoon surge pushes toward us for Thursday into next weekend bringing back the threat of more rain.

The UV Index for the Las Vegas area Sunday is 8 or very high.

