Forecast Outlook-7/30/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -There remains a significant amount of moisture in our atmosphere keeping our rain chances for the next few days.

Saturday night we can’t rule out the possibility of some isolated showers or thunderstorms from developing.

Sunday looks to be a much more active day.

The high pressure over the four corners is beginning to move. As it does it will pave the way for moisture to move north from the eastern Pacific and the Gulf of California.

That will feed into our already moist atmosphere producing a 50% chance of showers or thunderstorms.

The threat remains Monday but drops to 30%.

Drier air starts to return Tuesday and will be in place until Friday when another monsoon surge slides into southern Nevada.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 which is very high.

