Forecast Outlook-7/31/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We’ve seen some active weather across much of southern Nevada Sunday with isolated showers, thunderstorms and flash flood warnings.

Deep moisture aloft has produced widespread heavy rain in parts of Arizona and California.

Heaviest rainfall total by 4PM Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley was just under and inch neat the Lion Habitat.

Can’t rule out the chances of more active weather Sunday night.

Monday could be another round of showers and thunderstorms as the moisture lingers.

By Tuesday, the ridge that allowed for the flow of moist air into our area will push east for a few days.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for a few days before the ridge slides back into the four corners.

That will pave the way for another surge of monsoonal moisture and double digit temperatures to return to the valley by Thursday and into next weekend.

The UV Index for Monday is 10 or very high.

