Forecast Outlook-7/30/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The atmospheric instability continues again Saturday as deep moisture remains in place.

That instability will be fed by daytime heating and high pressure that continues to sit over the four corners.

Mohave County in Arizona and San Bernardino in southern California is where the heavier rains are forecast but here in the Las Vegas area we will see another round of rain and possible thunderstorms on and off through the day.

The heavy humidity is expected to keep our temperatures below 100 degrees again today.

We have more rain in the forecast for Sunday.

Monday more rain chances but then a drying process begins Tuesday until Thursday.

By Friday rain chances tick back up.

The UV Index for Saturday is 10 or very high.

Air quality is good except for ozone levels which are rated as moderate.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.