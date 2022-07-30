Daughter of Nye County Undersheriff is a suspect in baby’s death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an unusual post on the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Undersheriff gives a personal account of his relationship with his daughter who is now facing an open murder charge in connection to the death of a baby that was just 19 days old.

“As the Undersheriff I wanted to make a statement regarding the arrest of my daughter. I have had virtually no contact with my daughter for more than two years as she has chosen a life of narcotics use and criminal activity,” said Undersheriff Michael Eisenloffel.

County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly starts off the Facebook post discussing the incident with the baby back in October 2021, where dispatchers got a call of a choking baby. The baby later died. The sheriff says on July 26 a warrant was issued for three suspects, including Undersheriff Eisenloffel’s daughter Erica Eisenloffel. Because of that relationship, Sheriff Wehrly decided to turn the case over to State Police.

“To avoid the appearance of impropriety,” said Sheriff Wehrly.

The Undersheriff says when the incident happened, he didn’t know his daughter gave birth and didn’t even know she was pregnant. The Undersheriff says his daughter will get no special treatment because of his position.

“I believe in the justice system properly handling all criminal cases, including this one involving my daughter. In fact, I myself have been the reporting party for her prior criminal activity that has ultimately led to some of her previous arrests,” said Eisenloffel.

The Undersheriff says his family is going through what many Nevada families have faced.

“And as is the case for all families destroyed by this horrible addiction our family is suffering grief on a variety of levels. My family and I grieve for Erica and her addiction and we grieve substantially for the death of that poor baby that we have never gotten to know,” said Eisenloffel.

The Sheriff says Angela Guerini-Bolt and Daniel Bills are also charged in the case, and all three face open murder and child abuse charges.

At the end of the Facebook post the Sheriff says there is hope for people addicted to narcotics. She says people can access help through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration national help line. 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

