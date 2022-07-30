Check your tickets! Winning numbers for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot released

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.28 billion for Friday's drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.28 billion for Friday's drawing.(WALA)
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:33 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The winning numbers have been released for the massive $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers pulled for the drawing are: 67, 45, 57, 36, 13, 14.

The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. That last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

