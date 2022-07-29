Student accused of attacking Las Vegas teacher found competent to face charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student who is accused of brutally attacking his teacher at a Las Vegas high school has been found competent to face the charges brought against him.

According to court records, Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia was found competent Friday morning. Garcia was initially deemed competent. However, his attorney in May for an independent evaluation.

The 16-year-old is faces 15 felony charges in connection with the April 7 attack at Eldorado High School, including attempted murder, sexual assault and battery.

An investigation by LVMPD’s Sexual Assault Section indicated that the teacher was in her classroom when a student entered to talk about his grades. At some point, police say, the teen suspect became violent and began punching the teacher. Police said he strangled her until she lost consciousness, FOX5 reported previously.

After that, authorities said the suspect fled the classroom after the attack, and the victim was later found by another school employee. Police were able to identify the suspect as Garcia and Clark County School District police officers took him into custody in the 5700 block of Cedar Avenue.

It was not immediately clear when Garcia’ next appearance will be.

