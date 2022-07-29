Regulators say Nevada casino winnings set fiscal-year record

In this June 24, 2021, file photo, people crowd the casino during the opening night of the...
In this June 24, 2021, file photo, people crowd the casino during the opening night of the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Nevada casinos set another winnings record in June. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos set a fiscal-year record in winnings from July 2021 to June 2022, collecting $14.6 billion to shatter a record that had stood since 2008, state gambling regulators said Thursday.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board also reported that casinos statewide won $1.3 billion last month — the fifth-highest all-time figure for June and the 16th straight month topping the $1 billion mark, board analyst Michael Lawton said.

The state collected $71.2 million in taxes based on the monthly casino winnings. The figure is important because casino taxes make up about 17% of state revenues, second only to sales taxes. Nevada has no personal income tax.

Among other economic indicators this week, the busy airport that funnels tourists into and out of Las Vegas set an all-time high for passengers in a single month in June, eclipsing monthly records set before the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry Reid International Airport reported that it handled almost 4.7 million arriving and departing travelers last month, up almost 74,000 people from tallies during October 2019 and May 2019.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported visitor volume of 3.3 million guests — up 12% compared with June 2021 but still down 8% from pre-pandemic June 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Plans to bring Zippy's to Las Vegas appear to be back on track
Plans to bring Zippy's to Las Vegas appear to be back on track
Wild weather hits the Las Vegas Valley
Wild weather hits the Las Vegas Valley
Puppy found in car with mouth taped shut while owner gambled, Las Vegas police say
Puppy found with mouth taped shut while owner gambled, Las Vegas police say
Flood channel in Henderson causes damage to neighboring homes during severe thunderstorms
Flood channel in Henderson causes damage to neighboring homes during severe thunderstorms