Las Vegas fire crews responded to 330 calls in 3 hours Thursday night, including 7 swift water rescues
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday night’s storm across the Las Vegas Valley brought several incidents for emergency responders.
According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, from 9 p.m. until midnight Thursday night, crews responded to 330 calls for service. The department says that of these calls, seven of them were citizens who were rescued from swift water.
In addition, there were 22 vehicle crashes, 15 outside fires and one house fire, according to Las Vegas FD.
The Clark County Fire Department says their crews responded to approximately 200 calls for service during the same three-hour time frame.
