Las Vegas fire crews responded to 330 calls in 3 hours Thursday night, including 7 swift water rescues

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday night’s storm across the Las Vegas Valley brought several incidents for emergency responders.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, from 9 p.m. until midnight Thursday night, crews responded to 330 calls for service. The department says that of these calls, seven of them were citizens who were rescued from swift water.

In addition, there were 22 vehicle crashes, 15 outside fires and one house fire, according to Las Vegas FD.

From 9 p.m. to midnight last night, our crews responded to 330 calls for service, many related to the storm.



Notable incidents:



7 citizens rescued from swift water

1 house fire

22 vehicle crashes

15 outside fires



🎥 Lisa Johnson

pic.twitter.com/bwK5z8nN45 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 29, 2022

TURN AROUND - DON'T DROWN: FOX5 viewer Lisa Johnson shared video that shows @LasVegasFD crews working to assist drivers who got stuck in flood waters near Maryland and Clark Thursday night in downtown. pic.twitter.com/oZue4yKoK5 — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 29, 2022

The Clark County Fire Department says their crews responded to approximately 200 calls for service during the same three-hour time frame.

