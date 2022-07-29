Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have an “Elf of the Shelf” character floating around your house that you no longer utilize? A Las Vegas casino wants to take it off your hands and give it a place to retire.

According to the Silverton, as it gears up for the for the opening of its “BAD ELF” pop-up holiday bar later this year, the property is asking Las Vegas parents to donate the “shelf elves” that are no longer being used.

The property says it will give a new home to the retiring pixies at the bar, which it calls a “home to all reels without a Claus.”

The themed bar, which usually opens in November, is described as an “over-the-top” holiday spectacle. Visitors are mesmerized by thousands of string lights, oversized ornaments, and dozens of “retired” elves watching from the ceiling above, the Silverton says.

Those who wish to retire their elves and mail them to the Silverton will receive in return:

An “official” retirement certificate



A voucher good for a complimentary cocktail during their next visit to Las Vegas



Silverton Casino will donate a toy to a Las Vegas toy drive on their behalf



The Silverton says that those wishing to send their Shelf Elf to Las Vegas should include a note that contains the elf’s name, hometown and a physical address to send the certificate and drink voucher. The address is: Official Shelf Elf Retirement HQ, Silverton Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89139.

In addition, Shelf Elves can be dropped off at the Silverton Rewards counter at Silverton Casino.

Those with questions can reach out via email to info@silvertoncasino.com.

