Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves

Elf on the Shelf figures are piled in a box at the company's studio Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
Elf on the Shelf figures are piled in a box at the company's studio Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. Thousands of suppliers routinely rely on credit insurance to cover potential losses if any of the retailers they work with can’t pay for the goods they’ve ordered. But now insurers are scaling back on coverage because they are unwilling to take a chance on retailers that are struggling to survive during the pandemic. Christa Pitts, founder and co-CEO of The Lumistella Company, which produces toys, books and other products under the Elf on the Shelf and Elf Pets brands, says her retail orders were covered 100% before the pandemic. Now, only 50% are covered, forcing her to rethink who she will sell to. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have an “Elf of the Shelf” character floating around your house that you no longer utilize? A Las Vegas casino wants to take it off your hands and give it a place to retire.

According to the Silverton, as it gears up for the for the opening of its “BAD ELF” pop-up holiday bar later this year, the property is asking Las Vegas parents to donate the “shelf elves” that are no longer being used.

The property says it will give a new home to the retiring pixies at the bar, which it calls a “home to all reels without a Claus.”

The themed bar, which usually opens in November, is described as an “over-the-top” holiday spectacle. Visitors are mesmerized by thousands of string lights, oversized ornaments, and dozens of “retired” elves watching from the ceiling above, the Silverton says.

Those who wish to retire their elves and mail them to the Silverton will receive in return:

  • An “official” retirement certificate
  • A voucher good for a complimentary cocktail during their next visit to Las Vegas
  • Silverton Casino will donate a toy to a Las Vegas toy drive on their behalf

The Silverton says that those wishing to send their Shelf Elf to Las Vegas should include a note that contains the elf’s name, hometown and a physical address to send the certificate and drink voucher. The address is: Official Shelf Elf Retirement HQ, Silverton Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd., Las Vegas, NV  89139.

In addition, Shelf Elves can be dropped off at the Silverton Rewards counter at Silverton Casino.

Those with questions can reach out via email to info@silvertoncasino.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police launch new copper wire theft taskforce
Las Vegas police launch new copper wire theft taskforce
Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves
Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves
Kayaker found dead at Lake Mead
Kayaker found dead at Lake Mead
Las Vegas FD responds to 330 calls for service on Thursday
Las Vegas fire crews responded to 330 calls in 3 hours Thursday night, including 7 swift water rescues