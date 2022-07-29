Hawaii visitor count drops but spending exceeds pre-pandemic levels

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:02 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitor counts in Hawaii have dropped but spending has nearly exceeded pre-pandemic levels, officials said on Thursday.

That’s according to preliminary visitor statistics for June 2022 released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

The department found that more than 840,000 visitors came to the Hawaiian Island in June, but they said that’s 11% lower than of June 2019.

Meanwhile, visitors spent approximately $1.83 billion in June. That’s nearly a 12% increase compared to the $1.63 billion reported in June 2019, officials said.

The department also said international travel, especially from Japan, is still a fraction of what it used to be with just 12,000 Japanese visitors last month.

