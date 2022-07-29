GRAPHIC: Suspects planned, filmed ‘extremely disturbing’ attacks on homeless, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Four men have been charged after “extremely disturbing” videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people over the course of nine months, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said during an investigation into a homicide on July 3, deputies discovered multiple disturbing videos of brutal attacks on local homeless people.

***WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING CONTENT. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED***

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released video of assaults at homeless camps in hopes of identifying other victims/assailants. Viewer discretion advised.

According to deputies, the attacks were committed in several homeless camps around the San Souci area between October 2021 and June 2022 by Seth “Tyler” Norris, Joshua Shawn Norris, David Allen Norris and Logan Alexander Holmes.

According to arrest warrants, victims were kicked or beaten repeatedly in the head and face, sometimes to the point of losing consciousness. Some of the suspects would remove their shirts to prepare for the assaults and threatened to shoot some of the defenseless victims, according to warrants.

The warrants state that at least one of the assaults, which showed “an indifference to the victim’s life,” was planned after a verbal altercation between the victim and suspects.

The sheriff’s office said they also believe a fifth suspect, identified as Tristan Ramey, was involved in the attacks, but he has not yet been charged in this case due to deputies being unable to find the victim. However, Ramey, along with Seth Norris and Joshua Norris, were charged with murder for the July 3 homicide that deputies were originally investigating.

In the videos of the brutal attacks, deputies were able to identify five victims, but they believe there might be more. They released the videos in hopes of locating others involved in the attacks.

People stood around the attacks recording video, sometimes cheering and armed with guns, deputies said.

For the case involving the attacks on homeless victims, the suspects are charged with the following:

Seth Norris – attempted murder, second-degree assault and battery by a mob, two counts of criminal conspiracy

Logan Holmes – attempted murder

David Norris – attempted murder, criminal conspiracy

Joshua Norris – second-degree assault and battery by a mob, two counts of criminal conspiracy

On July 16, the suspects appeared in bond court.

Seth Norris and Joshua Norris were both given a $20,000 surety bond on these charges but are being held without bond for the July 3 murder charges.

David Norris and Holmes are also being held without bond.

If anyone has fallen victim to these attacks or has further information, contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or CrimeStoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

