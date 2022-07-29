Forecast Outlook- 7/29/2022

Ready for round 3? After two nights of strong thunderstorms passing through the Las Vegas Valley, we’ll have the opportunity for more storms Friday night. The best chance will be between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Monsoon moisture stays with us throughout the weekend, keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning are possible around any storms that develop both Saturday and Sunday. With the humidity staying with us, high temperatures will be running in the mid to upper 90s.

Storm chances continue on Monday before the airmass looks to dry out a bit Wednesday and Thursday. This will be lowering our storm chances those days. Long-range forecast models are hinting at the return of moisture late next week, bringing thunderstorms back into the forecast Friday through next weekend.

