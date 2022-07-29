CCSD outlines new safety measures ahead of upcoming school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District leaders outlined safety measures that will be placed when students return to classes next month.

Superintendent Jesus Jara says when students walk on campus on August 8, they will notice a number of safety enhancements.

Some of the measures include:

The Instant Alert System allows employees to notify the school safety team of an emergency anywhere on campus through a badge worn by each employee

New fencing and changes in traffic flow on campuses as schools enforce a single point of entry

CCSD is working to upgrade to 4K security cameras on campuses and onboard all buses

CCSD PD has two officers assigned to each high school campus and one officer assigned to each middle school campus

There will also be a focus on preventing school violence.

“For some of the incidents that occurred at schools, many times there are some are some red flags, and the school violence initiative aims to identify those people before it becomes an issue, get them into services or address them into the criminal justice system,” Captain Kristine Buist with LVMPD said.

The measures come after the district experienced a series of violent incidents this past school year.

